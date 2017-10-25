Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to fire hazard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to fire hazard

WASHINGTON -

Fisher-Price is recalling more than 63,000 Soothing Motions Seats due to reports of overheating.

The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission says Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire in the motor housing.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together.

The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile.

The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

The seats were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017 for about $160 for the Soothing Motions Seat and $175 for the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat.

Consumers are being advised to immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.

