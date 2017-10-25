Valley business selling shirts to honor fallen Girard Police Off - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley business selling shirts to honor fallen Girard Police Officer

Posted: Updated:
NILES, Ohio -

A Valley clothing store is selling t-shirts to raise money for the family of a Girard police officer who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend. 

Select Sportswear, with stores in Howland and Niles, are selling black t-shirts which say "In Loving Memory Officer Justin Leo E.O.W 10/21/2017". 

Officer Leo was fatally shot Saturday night while responding to a domestic incident. 

The company said in a post on its Facebook page, "We at Select Sportswear employ several Girard residents, and have worked with many Girard customers. We as a whole are saddened at this tragic loss. Together, we have decided to offer t-shirts in Officer Leo's memory. ALL proceeds will be donated to his family."

According to the store, community support has been so great they've already raised more than a thousand dollars for the family. 

The store says that they have ordered hundreds of shirts to be printed in order to meet the demand. 

The shirts are available Wednesday at the stores on E. Market Street in Howland and N. Main Street in Niles. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-10-25 16:00:56 GMT
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in...More >>
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in the coming decades.More >>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:05:17 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms