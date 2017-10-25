Valley business selling shirts to honor fallen Girard Police Officer

A Valley clothing store is selling t-shirts to raise money for the family of a Girard police officer who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Select Sportswear, with stores in Howland and Niles, are selling black t-shirts which say "In Loving Memory Officer Justin Leo E.O.W 10/21/2017".

Officer Leo was fatally shot Saturday night while responding to a domestic incident.

The company said in a post on its Facebook page, "We at Select Sportswear employ several Girard residents, and have worked with many Girard customers. We as a whole are saddened at this tragic loss. Together, we have decided to offer t-shirts in Officer Leo's memory. ALL proceeds will be donated to his family."

According to the store, community support has been so great they've already raised more than a thousand dollars for the family.

The store says that they have ordered hundreds of shirts to be printed in order to meet the demand.

The shirts are available Wednesday at the stores on E. Market Street in Howland and N. Main Street in Niles.