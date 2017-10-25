New support group starting for family, children of addicts - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New support group starting for family, children of addicts

Posted:
NILES, Ohio -

A Trumbull County partnership is beginning a new support group for adult and child family members of those struggling with addiction. 

Homes For Kids/Child and Family Solutions, Meridian Healthcare, and Compass Family and Community have come together to offer monthly support groups for those whose relatives may be struggling with addiction, or have died from an overdose. 

The group says there will be separate groups for adults and children. 

The first Support Groups will be offered Wednesday, October 25th, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Homes For Kids/Child and Family Solutions training facility, located at 39 North Main St., in downtown Niles.  

For more information, or to reserve a seat, please call 330-544-8005.

Homes For Kids / Child and Family Solutions specializes in Treatment Foster Care and Home Based Behavioral Health Services and serves 1,300 children and their families annually in the Mahoning Valley.

A list of additional support groups for those whose loved ones are struggling with addiction can be found here. 

