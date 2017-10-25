Police: Girard officer was shot in chest, suspect drunk

Girard police are releasing more details about a shooting that left a police officer dead on Saturday night.

According to a police report, which was released Wednesday, Officer Justin Leo was shot in the chest by the suspect.

The report does not clarify how many shots were fired by the suspect, Jason Marble, at Leo.

Leo died at the hospital after being shot by Marble in a home at 408 Indiana Avenue.

Police were called out to the home in reference to a domestic situation possibly involving shots fired after neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to radio traffic, the suspect had several firearms inside and had been drinking all day.

Mayor James Melfi previously confirmed that Officer Leo was called out for a domestic dispute and that the suspect had allegedly threatened his girlfriend and her children.

They say as officers approached the home, officers had a brief conversation with the male inside. Police do not believe anyone else was inside the house at the time of the shooting.

The report says that while Leo and another officer were talking to him, Marble pulled a gun and shot Officer Leo.

Police have not yet confirmed whether Leo was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time. However, Chief John Norman told 21 News on Wednesday that the department has always provided vests for their officers.

Several agencies across Trumbull County responded to the incident, including Liberty police and the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation held a press conference early Sunday morning and announced that they are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.