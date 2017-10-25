Police: Girard officer was shot in chest, suspect drunk - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Girard officer was shot in chest, suspect drunk

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Officer Justin Leo Officer Justin Leo
GIRARD, Ohio -

Girard police are releasing more details about a shooting that left a police officer dead on Saturday night. 

According to a police report, which was released Wednesday, Officer Justin Leo was shot in the chest by the suspect. 

The report does not clarify how many shots were fired by the suspect, Jason Marble, at Leo. 

Leo died at the hospital after being shot by Marble in a home at 408 Indiana Avenue.

Police were called out to the home in reference to a domestic situation possibly involving shots fired after neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. 

According to radio traffic, the suspect had several firearms inside and had been drinking all day.

Mayor James Melfi previously confirmed that Officer Leo was called out for a domestic dispute and that the suspect had allegedly threatened his girlfriend and her children.

They say as officers approached the home, officers had a brief conversation with the male inside.  Police do not believe anyone else was inside the house at the time of the shooting. 

The report says that while Leo and another officer were talking to him, Marble pulled a gun and shot Officer Leo. 

Police have not yet confirmed whether Leo was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time. However, Chief John Norman told 21 News on Wednesday that the department has always provided vests for their officers. 

Several agencies across Trumbull County responded to the incident, including Liberty police and the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department. 

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation held a press conference early Sunday morning and announced that they are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-10-25 16:54:55 GMT
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in...More >>
    A federal watchdog says climate change is already costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, fires and droughts become more frequent in the coming decades.More >>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-10-24 16:05:17 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms