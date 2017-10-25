Police release details, say Girard officer was shot in chest

Girard police are releasing more details about a shooting that left a police officer dead on Saturday night.

According to a police report, which was released Wednesday, Officer Justin Leo was shot in the chest by the suspect.

The report does not clarify how many shots were fired by the suspect, Jason Marble, at Leo.

Leo died at the hospital after being shot by Marble in a home at 408 Indiana Avenue.

Police were called out to the home in reference to a domestic situation possibly involving shots fired after neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

A woman, claiming to be Marble's girlfriend, called 911 at 10:07 p.m. In the recording of the call, the woman, who identifies herself as Angela Diana, can be heard telling dispatchers that she and Marble had been arguing.

The woman on the recording then says that Marble had been drinking all day and that she left because he was scaring her children. She then says that a neighbor had called her telling her that there were gunshots from the house.

According to radio traffic, the suspect had several firearms inside including an A.R. 15, a handgun, and a shotgun, and had been drinking all day.

Authorities say as officers approached the home, Leo and another police officer who has not been named at this time, had a brief conversation with the male inside.

The report says that while Leo and another officer were talking to him, Marble pulled a gun and shot Officer Leo.

At 10:19 p.m. the chilling radio traffic came into dispatchers: "Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance up here," which was immediately followed up by "24's down. Give me back up. Suspect's hit."

Although the second officer fired shots, wounding the suspect, the 911 call now reveals that Marble made it to the back door of the home after being shot.

Police have not yet confirmed whether Leo was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time. However, Chief John Norman told 21 News on Wednesday that the department has always provided vests for their officers.

Several agencies across Trumbull County responded to the incident, including Liberty police and the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department.

Just moments after the shooting, departments from several communities began reaching out, asking if Girard Police needed anything, if Officer Leo was ok, and if there was anything they could do to help.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.