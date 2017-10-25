2 boys shot mark 5 gun deaths in 24 hours in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say five people were shot to death in 24 hours in Philadelphia, including two 16-year-old boys in a double shooting.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Caleer Miller and Salvatore Dinubile with chest wounds. They later died at a hospital. Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

The boys' killings mark a deadly day in a city that has failed to stem gun homicides.

There have been 253 homicides this year in the city as of Tuesday, a 10 percent increase from the same period in 2016.

Philadelphia is on track to have its deadliest year since 2012, when more than 330 people died in homicides.

