Police: Man returns bike belonging to Steelers receiver

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police say a man has returned a bike belonging to Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, telling investigators he bought it from someone for $200 on the street.

Mount Oliver police Chief Matt Juzwick said the man called from a bar about 11 p.m. Tuesday after realizing from TV news the bike was reported stolen by the Steelers receiver. Smith-Schuster was expected to pick it up Wednesday.

Mount Oliver is a tiny borough bordering Pittsburgh. The man who turned in the bike gave police a description of the man he bought it from and Pittsburgh police are hoping to find him.

Smith-Schuster, a 20-year-old rookie, didn't get a license while attending USC because of the school's ride-sharing program. He's used the bike to get from his apartment to the Steelers nearby practice facility.

