Autopsy shows Beaver Falls man committed suicide before Lawrence Co. crash

Pennsylvania State Police said an autopsy discovered a man committed suicide before a crash in North Beaver Township Wednesday afternoon.

The autopsy showed 34-year-old Rock Anthony Rainaldi, from Beaver Falls, shot himself in the right temple area before his Jeep Renegade collided with a flatbed tractor-trailer.

The incident happened on State Route 18 near Galilee Road.

Officials say the Jeep caught fire and Rainaldi was trapped inside.

Witnesses on the scene say a dog was pulled from the back of the Jeep by two good Samaritans.

A woman on the scene could be seen comforting the dog.

The driver of the flatbed was walking around and appeared to be fine.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Lawrence County Coroner's Office were called to the scene.

Police recovered a handgun from Rainaldi's vehicle.