Beaver Falls man identified in Lawrence County fatal crash

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who died in a North Beaver Township crash on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials on the scene, a flatbed tractor-trailer and a Jeep Renegade collided on State Route 18 near Galilee Road.

Officials say the Jeep caught fire and the driver was trapped inside. The driver of the truck, Rock Anthony Rainaldi from Beaver Falls died in the accident.

Witnesses on the scene say a dog was pulled from the back of the Jeep by two good Samaritans. A woman on the scene could be seen comforting the dog.

According to witnesses on the scene, the driver of the flatbed was walking around and appeared to be fine.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Lawrence County Coroner's Office were called to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.