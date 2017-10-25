Brothers plead guilty to Youngstown flea market murder

Two Columbus men have pleaded guilty to murder charges nearly a year after the victim was found dead outside a Youngstown flea market.

On the third day of trial, 24-year-old David Madumelu, a.k.a. David Kitchen and 26-year-old Daniel Madumelu, a.k.a. Daniel Kitchen pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Joshua Beasley.

David Madumelu pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and attempted murder. He was sentenced to 34 years to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

Meanwhile, Daniel Kitchen pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. He will face 20 years to life in prison.

On November 6, Beasley was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Flea Market on McCartney Rd.

An employee at the flea market says a worker found Beasley's body and then called for help.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found Beasley near a motorcycle with a large amount of blood coming from his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

David and Daniel are also being charged with attempted murder of a woman and felonious assault to another woman, the following day.

Both men are being charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

