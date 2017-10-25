Browns going back to rookie QB Kizer to start in London

The Browns' quarterback roulette wheel has spun back to DeShone Kizer.More >>
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dwyane Wade has a bruised left knee and won't play Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Police say a man has returned Juju Smith-Schuster's bike, telling investigators he bought it from someone for $200 on the street.
LeBron James scored 34 points in a rare start at point guard and the Cleveland Cavaliers, using another early season lineup, awakened after a sluggish first half and beat the Chicago Bulls 119-112 on Tuesday night.
Phil Kessel found a way to upstage Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.
Each week during the regular season, the 21 Sports team will select the one play that they feel was the best of the week.
Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.
