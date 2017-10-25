Ohio elections chief says absentee ballot requests on rise

The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.More >>
Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...More >>
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a deadly accident on Wednesday afternoon in North Beaver Township.More >>
Ohio's elections chief says requests for absentee ballots are higher this year than during an equivalent election cycle two years ago.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill that would cut the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don't tell police they have a weapon when they're detained by authorities.More >>
A proposal to ban abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome has cleared an Ohio legislative panel over the objections of abortion-rights groups.More >>
Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
A former Pennsylvania university student who tried to abort his girlfriend's pregnancy by putting bleach in her water has pleaded guilty.More >>
Police say the fatal shooting of two 16-year-old boys in Philadelphia marks the fifth gun death in the last 24 hours.More >>
The Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.More >>
The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.More >>
State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.More >>
Police found a woman's body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.More >>
Police are searching for a driver suspected of hitting a teen girl, her mother and their dog in Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene.More >>
A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was stabbed during a large fight in Philadelphia.More >>
Officials suspect a hoverboard may be to blame for a fire that damaged six townhomes in Pennsylvania.More >>
