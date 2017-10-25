AP Explains: What could be in the long-secret JFK files?

The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.More >>
Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a deadly accident on Wednesday afternoon in North Beaver Township.More >>
Ohio's elections chief says requests for absentee ballots are higher this year than during an equivalent election cycle two years ago.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill that would cut the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don't tell police they have a weapon when they're detained by authorities.More >>
A proposal to ban abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome has cleared an Ohio legislative panel over the objections of abortion-rights groups.More >>