Niles business offers shirt to honor slain officer

A business in Niles has found a way to honor slain Girard Police Officer Justin Leo and also help his family.



Select Sportswears is now offering special t-shirts in Officer Leo's memory.

The shirt has his badge number on the front and his name in loving memory on the back. The store has several employees who are from Girard.

"Monday morning, before we even walked in, they said are we doing something? And I said yes we're going to do something, So it was together collectively our staff wanted to do something for the family," said store spokesperson Megan McCarty.

Proceeds from the shirt sales will be donated to the Leo family.

The shirts are available at Select Sportswear in Niles and in Howland.



