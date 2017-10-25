It ain't free, babe: Dylan guitar expected to fetch $300K

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comrades

The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemy

Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the country

Moore says Flint crisis would be solved if it were elsewhere

A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.

The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activists

Fats Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died.

President Donald Trump's long-awaited declaration that the opioid epidemic is a national emergency finally arrives this week, but some advocates are worried that it won't be backed with the money and commitment to make much difference.

Firefighters and construction workers say the Trump administration is putting their health at risk by ignoring the hazards posed by millions of tons of asbestos, flame retardants and other toxins found in homes, businesses and industrial sites.

Money approved by Congress to fight the opioid crisis gradually reaches places where it can do some good, with some setbacks along the way.

Federal panel recommends anyone vaccinated for shingles get a new, better shot approved last week.

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - A guitar played by Bob Dylan at notable concerts in 1970s is expected to sell for more than $300,000 when it goes up for auction next month.

Heritage Auctions said the 1963 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar that once belonged to the singer-songwriter will be offered up Nov. 11 in Dallas. Heritage says Dylan played the guitar through his set at George Harrison's Concert for Bangladesh in New York City in 1971 and during his Rolling Thunder Revue tour from October 1975 to May 1976.

The guitar is being sold by Larry Cragg, who was Dylan's guitar repairman when Cragg bought it from him in 1977. The original receipt from the purchase, which is included in the offering, notes that the guitar was bought for $500.

Though a musician himself, Cragg said he's never played the guitar and it's been kept in in a humidity- and temperature-controlled environment.

"It has the same bridge pins, everything is just like it was when he had it: same case and everything, just like it was 40 years ago," said Cragg, who has a San Francisco Bay Area business renting vintage instruments and has had a long career as a guitar technician and repairman, working with the likes of Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Carlos Santana, Jefferson Airplane and Neil Young.

Cragg said Dylan's guitar is so famous that "it's kind of past being a guitar now. It's the kind of thing that you'd think that people would put in a glass case or in a museum somewhere."

Mike Gutierrez, consignment director at Heritage, said it's uncommon for such guitars to go up for sale.

"Most of these guitars are owned by the celebrities and they either don't need to sell them or they don't sell them," Gutierrez said. "So they very, very rarely come on the market."

The Fender Stratocaster that Dylan played at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival when he went electric sold for almost $1 million in 2013 at Christie's in New York City. That guitar was sold by a New Jersey family who had kept it for nearly 50 years after Dylan left it on a private plane.

