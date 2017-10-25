Thousands of law enforcement expected for fallen officers funeral

Details are coming together for this weekend's services for fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo who was killed in the line of duty late Saturday night.

The number of those expected to pay their respects and say goodbye could be in the thousands.

This has been a traumatic and emotional week for those who knew and loved Officer Leo, and for his fellow police officers, and others who wear the badge it's a loss beyond measure.

Because of the major outpouring of support the venues have changed to larger facilities to make room for larger crowds, both for the calling hours on Saturday now at the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown and for the Funeral Mass at YSU's Beeghly Centre.

Girard's Mayor estimates at least 3,000 police officers alone will attend the services, and Chief John Norman tells 21 News he has received calls from departments in several states.

"We've been getting responses from New York, Maryland, Virginia. Those are just what I can remember. Obviously Pennsylvania has contacted us several times. Just about every department in the State of Ohio," Chief Norman said.

It was Chief Norman who had the biggest influence when it came to Officer Leo deciding to become a police officer, and Chief Norman says Officer Leo was like a son to him.

"Before he was a police officer obviously he was a great friend. He was like my third son. He really was. There was a point in time where I couldn't get him out of my house," Chief Norman said.

Public Calling hours for Girard Police Officer Justin Leo will be held: Saturday from 2pm until 6pm at the Covelli Centre.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Sunday, October 29th at 1:00pm at YSU's Beeghly Centre.