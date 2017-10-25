Liberty Street under I-80 closed Thursday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty Street under I-80 closed Thursday

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty Street under Interstate 80 in Liberty will be closed on Thursday for the placement of a concrete bridge deck.

The road will be closed from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The detour will be Motor Inn Drive to State Route 193.

Liberty Street, between Motor Inn Drive and Belmont Avenue, is restricted to one lane for bridge construction. The lane restriction will be until late November.

Traffic is maintained by a traffic signal. 

The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen Interstate 80, between State Route 11 and 193. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by July of 2018.

