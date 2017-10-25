Improvement meeting for Route 62 and East State Street intersection

A meeting has been scheduled to introduce an improvement project for Route 62 and East State Street intersection.

The meeting is Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Hermitage City Building.

Authorities say the meeting is to introduce the project and get feedback about the preliminary design plans for a roundabout to be built.

There will be a brief presentation at 6:15 p.m., followed by an opportunity for community members to offer feedback.

Construction for the project is expected to occur in 2019.