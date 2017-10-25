Warren: Halloween Parade cancelled

The annual Warren Halloween Parade has been cancelled out of respect for Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, who lost his life in the line of duty.

The parade was scheduled for Sunday at noon.

The press release says city officials have cancelled the parade so that officers, safety services forces, civic leaders, first responders and all those who wish to attend his funeral may do so.

Niles has also cancelled their Halloween Parade for similar reasons.

Captain Marshall in Niles says the city of Girard may require the assistance of Niles police during the officer's funeral, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Girard High School.

“Out of respect for Officer Leo, his family, the Girard Police Department, and the city of Girard, we have decided to cancel the parade,” according to Marshall. “We, the Niles Police Department, appreciate your understanding during this tragic time of mourning.”

All Warren parade entries are invited to participate in the Trunk or Treat on Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Warren Community Amphitheatre.