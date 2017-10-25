Grove City Police: Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an o - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Grove City Police: Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
GROVE CITY, Pa. -

Grove City Police are investigating after a man was caught on video attempting to impersonate an officer.

According to police, the incident happened Monday afternoon. 

Authorities say 29-year-old Kyle Webber is facing charges for impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct, driving under suspension, and having and using unauthorized emergency equipment on vehicle.

Charges have been filed.

Police say they are still investigating the incident. 

