Many extend condolences to the family of Youngstown Battalion Fire Chief

The Youngstown community paid their respects at the calling hours of Battalion Fire Chief Ronald Russo.

The 64 year-old was the city's longest serving fire fighter.

He was killed Friday in a motorcycle accident in Ashtabula County.

Many waited in a line outside the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman that extended outside the funeral home to say their good byes.

"I think the showing today said he had friends everywhere and that was Rodeny, he was very well liked and we're going to miss him a lot," said Fire Chief John O'Neill.

Prior to becoming Battalion Chief, Russo spent the majority of his career on Squad 33, earning several life-saving valor and crew awards during his career.

A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by an 11 a.m funeral service at Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Poland.

