Service being held today for Youngstown Battalion Fire Chief

A prayer service and funeral will be held this morning for Battalion Fire Chief Ronald Russo.

The Youngstown community paid their respects at Wednesday's calling hours.

The 64-year-old was the city's longest-serving firefighter.

He was killed Friday in a motorcycle accident in Ashtabula County.

Many waited in a line outside the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman that extended outside the funeral home to say their goodbyes.

"I think the showing today said he had friends everywhere and that was Rodney, he was very well liked and we're going to miss him a lot," said Fire Chief John O'Neill.

Prior to becoming Battalion Chief, Russo spent the majority of his career on Squad 33, earning several life-saving valor and crew awards during his career.

A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Today at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by an 11 a.m funeral service at Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Poland.

