Service underway for Battalion Fire Chief Ronald Russo

Funeral services are underway for Battalion Chief Ronald Russo of the Youngstown Fire Department.

Family members, co-workers and other members of the community are gathered at the Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Poland.

The 64-year-old was the city's longest-serving firefighter.

He was killed Friday in a motorcycle accident in Ashtabula County.

Many waited in a line outside the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman that extended outside the funeral home to say their goodbyes during Wednesday's calling hours.

Prior to becoming Battalion Chief, Russo spent the majority of his career on Squad 33, earning several life-saving valor and crew awards during his career.