Four tons of food and supplies donated to Puerto Rico

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

There is still a need for food and supplies in Puerto Rico after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

New Life Church, Convoy of Hope, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency put together a donation drive in Youngstown.

After the drive on Wednesday, four tons of food and supplies are on their way to Puerto Rico.

Authorities say families in Puerto Rico are still in need of basic necessities. 

