Light display honors fallen Girard police officer

A family in Girard is showing their respect for fallen police officer Justin Leo.

The tribute can be seen at the corner of Prospect and St. Clair Streets. The display of blue lights makes out a cross as well as Leo's badge number, 324.

Gary Schimpf, who put up the lights, hopes it inspires everyone who passes to be a better person.

"To respect people every day and to start sharing love instead hatred that goes on this country so much," said Schimpf. "I think a tragedy like this needs recognition. I can't imagine what his parents and family are going through, God bless them. My prayers are with them."

Schimpf said the display was put up with the help of his grandchildren.

"My grand kids would have lemonade stands all the time and he was like one of the first police officers that would stop, donate money, talk to the kids, which is I think fantastic. Giving back to the community, talking to the community, which I think needs to happen more with police officers and public servants," said Schimpf.