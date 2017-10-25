Chief: Two heroes the night of Girard shooting

There were two heroes the night of the shooing that claimed the life of Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.

21 News talked with Chief John Norman about the loss of a beloved officer, his partner's actions that night, and a police force that is grieving.

October 27th at about 10:19 p.m. while responding to a domestic violence call at 408 Indiana, you can hear a Girard Police Officer call 911 for help for his partner, after he fired back and killed suspect Jason Marble.

On the 911 tape, you can hear the other officer at the scene say, "Shots fired, get an ambulance up here. 24 is down. Give me back up now. Suspect hit."

The badge number of fallen officer Justin Leo is 324. We asked Chief John Norman how the surviving officer is doing so he knows he is not forgotten.

"He knows the community is remembering him too and that he is not forgotten. I am not releasing his name at a time of great grief and trauma when he needs his privacy. He is another strong, caring young man who represents the department and city well. The officer did his job and he is a hero, and he will be fine," Norman responded.

Norman added, "I knew Justin as a boy, his dad Dave and me would pack up Justin and my two sons and watch Girard football, watch Girard basketball. Before he was a police officer Justin was a great friend. He was like my third son. It meant a lot that he looked up to me. I think you only get a couple of chances in your life to make an impression on someone and if I did that with Justin that was my reward."

We asked the Chief what people will see at the funeral.

We were told that people can expect a tribute to an amazing young man. They will see more police than they have ever seen, they'll see professional officers paying tribute to a hero, and a lot of police officers you don't normally see cry.

Calling hours are Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Covelli Centre. People are asked to arrive early.

The funeral service is 1 p.m. on Sunday at YSU's Beeghly Center. People are asked to arrive and be seated by noon.