Hermitage approves plan for new grocery store, Lidl

Hermitage City Officials approved a land development plan for a 36,000 square foot grocery store on Route 18 across from Walmart.

After a meeting on Wednesday evening, German-based grocery store, LIdl, can begin site preparation.

No specific information has been given about when the building will start, but officials believe the project will begin in 2018.

Officials say the company is a low cost and competitive pricing store, much like ALDI's.