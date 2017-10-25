New power plant in Lordstown getting a tax break

After a meeting on Wednesday evening, a new power plant in Lordstown is going to get a tax break.

Village council members voted at the meeting to give a tax break on Clean Energy Future's second power plant, that they plan to build in Lordstown.

The council agreed to a 100 percent, 15-year tax abatement for the Trumbull Energy Center.

The power plant is estimated to cost $900 million.

The plan will have to go to Lordstown Commissioners for a vote before it is finalized.