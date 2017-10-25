Hamad police interview shown to jury

In day three of the Nasser Hamad capital murder trial, we heard from the defendant in a video recording. His interview with police right after the shooting was shown to the jury and one of the survivors returned to testify Wednesday.

Regarding the physical fight that began on his property, Hamad said that at one point the group of men and a minor assaulted him but he managed to walk away, went into his home, got a gun from his dresser and came back outside.

He said that he saw the van go into reverse and claimed that he asked them not to move so he could call police and then he saw a knife and thought that he heard someone say something about a weapon.

"And when I got close somebody else was saying grab the gun. The other guy already had his knife out and the lady was moving and I was really close to the van. I just started firing. I got tired of this (obscenity) because they had been (obscenity) with me for a long time," Hamad said.

Hamad described a history of threats from his girlfriend's son. He said that the taunting had been going on for six months.

"No I don't feel sorry (obscenity) them they shouldn't have came to me. They should have knew what they were doing before they came to me," Hamad stated.

April Trent, the woman who drove the group to Hamad's house, testified that she regrets ever going there "because this wouldn't have happened if I didn't."

She claims that she was backing up the van when she was shot in the head and the gunfire continued-- hitting her a total of six times.

"I heard his voice and I felt the gun to my knee," Trent described.

In the end, one of her sons Josh Haber would die and another son John Shively would be shot.

A knife was found at the edge of the driveway by investigators but a gun was not found inside the van.

