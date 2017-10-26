Ohio voters will be faced with Issue 1 come Election Day

Marsy's Law or Issue 1 will be on the Ohio ballot come November 7th. According to Marsyslaw.us, it seeks to amend Ohio's constitution to offer "more protections to crime victims and give victims of crime rights equal to those already afforded to the accused and convicted".

LaTreese Miller of Youngstown is a rape victim. In 2009, she was raped by a co- worker, Maurice Clark. After five years of battling the legal system, he was criminally charged.

"If Marsy's Law was in place back in 2009 all the way to 2015, maybe I wouldn't have gone through what I went through," state Miller.

Ohio's Attorney General Mike DeWine is supporting Marsy's Law.

" It is just making the victim more informed and giving them more information about what is going on in the criminal justice procedure," stated DeWine.

Tim Young, Ohio Public Defender, is urging people to vote no on Issue 1.

"When I talk with them, I tell them the correct answer is to fix the law that is broken. Not provide another broken law because this is a false promise," said Young.

