Ohio voters will be faced with Issue 1 come Election Day

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.More >>
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.More >>
Marsy's Law or Issue 1 will be on the Ohio ballot come November 7th.More >>
Marsy's Law or Issue 1 will be on the Ohio ballot come November 7th.More >>
In day three of the Nasser Hamad capital murder trial, we heard from the defendant in a video recording. His interview with police right after the shooting was shown to the jury and one of the survivors returned to testify Wednesday.More >>
In day three of the Nasser Hamad capital murder trial, we heard from the defendant in a video recording. His interview with police right after the shooting was shown to the jury and one of the survivors returned to testify Wednesday.More >>
After a meeting on Wednesday evening, a new power plant in Lordstown is going to get a tax break.More >>
After a meeting on Wednesday evening, a new power plant in Lordstown is going to get a tax break.More >>
In an ongoing effort to combat the opioid epidemic, and take potentially harmful and addictive drugs off the streets, law enforcement agencies across the Valley will be taking part in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.More >>
In an ongoing effort to combat the opioid epidemic, and take potentially harmful and addictive drugs off the streets, law enforcement agencies across the Valley will be taking part in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who died in a North Beaver Township crash on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who died in a North Beaver Township crash on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
A former Pennsylvania university student who tried to abort his girlfriend's pregnancy by putting bleach in her water has pleaded guilty.More >>
A former central Pennsylvania university student who is accused of trying to abort his girlfriend's pregnancy by putting bleach in her water has pleaded guilty.More >>
Police say the fatal shooting of two 16-year-old boys in Philadelphia marks the fifth gun death in the last 24 hours.More >>
Police say five people were shot to death in 24 hours in Philadelphia, including two 16-year-old boys in a double shooting.More >>
The Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.More >>
The Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.More >>
The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.More >>
The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.More >>
State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.More >>
State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.More >>
Police found a woman's body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.More >>
Police found a woman's body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.More >>
Police are searching for a driver suspected of hitting a teen girl, her mother and their dog in Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene.More >>
Police are searching for a driver suspected of hitting a teen girl, her mother and their dog in Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene.More >>
A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was stabbed during a large fight in Philadelphia.More >>
A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was stabbed during a large fight in Philadelphia.More >>
Officials suspect a hoverboard may be to blame for a fire that damaged six townhomes in Pennsylvania.More >>
Officials suspect a hoverboard may be to blame for a fire that damaged six townhomes in Pennsylvania.More >>