Police: 19-year-old fatally shot following Mercer County crime spree

Pennsylvania State Police say they expect to charge three people in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man early Wednesday following a crime spree in Mercer County.

Investigators say Zackary Cutshall, of Freedonia, died after being shot in the neck at around 1 am along Delaware Road in Fairview Township.

The shooting followed what police say was a robbery spree involving the victim and three other men.

Police did not elaborate but said they believe one of the three suspects fired the fatal shot.

One of the suspects was also grazed by a bullet but was not seriously injured.

A car being driven by one of the suspects was found parked at the corner of North Perry Highway and Delaware Road.

The rear window of the car was shattered.

