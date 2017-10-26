Police investigate fatal shooting in Mercer County

Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County Coroner are investigating a fatal shooting incident in Fairview Township.

Police and rescue crews were called out shortly after 1 am today to the 1400 block of North Perry Highway and Schrader Road, north of Mercer Borough.

Once on the scene, police found a car with a shattered rear window.

State Police could not say if they had a suspect in custody or if more than one person had been shot, but said they would release more information later today.

The coroner's office has not yet issued a media release with the victim's identity.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.