Three could face homicide charges for fatal shooting in Mercer County

Pennsylvania State Police say they expect to charge three people with homicide in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man early Thursday following what authorities describe as a crime spree in Mercer County.

Investigators say, Zackary Cutshall, of Freedonia, died after being shot in the neck at around 1 am along Delaware Road in Fairview Township.

The shooting followed what State Police Crime Section Commander Eric Hermick says was a robbery setup involving the victim and three other men.

Commander Hermick told 21 News that he believes one of the three suspects fired the fatal shot.

Even so, Hermick says all three could be charged with homicide, “If you are in the commission of a felony and someone dies as a result of that crime or during that crime, that constitutes a homicide in Pennsylvania.” said Hermick.

One of the suspects was also grazed by a bullet but was not seriously injured.

After the shooting, the car was driven by one of the suspects to the parking lot of a commercial building at the corner of North Perry Highway and Delaware Road.

The rear window of the car had been shattered.

The three suspects remain in custody of State Police awaiting the filing of formal charges from the Mercer County District Attorney.

