Cedar Point removing hotel, outdoor stadium

Cedar Point amusement park is tearing down one of its hotels along Lake Erie and also removing an outdoor arena that's played host to dolphin and diving shows over the years.

The park in Sandusky said this week that it's also expanding a boardwalk that runs along the lake.

A Cedar Point spokesman says this is the last year for the Sandcastle Suites hotel. But the park isn't sharing what it plans to do with the site that's at the tip of the park's peninsula.

The hotel that opened in 1990 offered close to 190 rooms.

The park's outdoor arena that was built in 1980 and in recent years hosted a bicycle stunt show also is coming down this year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.