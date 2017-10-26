Walgreens stocking opiate overdose reversal drug

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.
In response to the opioid crisis, Walgreens is now stocking the medication used to reverse heroin overdoses in all of its 8-thousand pharmacies.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County Coroner are investigating a fatal shooting incident in Fairview Township.
A prayer service and funeral will be held this morning for Battalion Fire Chief Ronald Russo.
Cedar Point amusement park is tearing down one of its hotels along Lake Erie and also removing an outdoor arena that's played host to dolphin and diving shows over the years.
The tribute can be seen at the corner of Prospect and St. Clair Streets. The display of blue lights makes out a cross as well as Leo's badge number, 324.
Two women who have filed a lawsuit against an Ohio branch of Habitat for Humanity say the organization is refusing to pay for replacement homes after theirs were destroyed by a fire sparked by poor electrical work.
Ohio will pay just over $500,000 to a Cleveland woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at a state prison.
An Ohio man has been charged with inducing panic after police detonated what appeared to be a homemade firework that they later learned was a soda bottle filled with sparklers.
Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.
A former Pennsylvania university student who tried to abort his girlfriend's pregnancy by putting bleach in her water has pleaded guilty.
Police say the fatal shooting of two 16-year-old boys in Philadelphia marks the fifth gun death in the last 24 hours.
The Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.
The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.
State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.
Police found a woman's body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.
