Walgreens stocking opiate overdose reversal drug

In response to the opioid crisis, Walgreens is now stocking the medication used to reverse heroin overdoses in all of its 8-thousand pharmacies.

Walgreens announced it is stocking Narcan, an FDA approved nasal spray form of Naloxone.

The drug can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose of heroin or opioid painkillers.

The company says it hopes to work with the other states to make the life-saving drug easier to obtain for families and caregivers of those at risk of accidental overdose.

In addition, Walgreens says it is adopting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations by educating patients about Narcan when they are dispensed a controlled substance greater than 50 morphine milligram equivalents and may be at risk of accidental overdose.

Pharmaceutical wholesaler AmerisourceBergen has distributed Narcan demo devices at no cost to Walgreens pharmacists for use in instructing patients on how to administer the medication.

Additional instructions include calling 911, as Narcan is not a substitute for medical care. Anyone who is administered the medication should seek immediate medical attention.

Last year Walgreens announced an effort to make naloxone available without requiring a prescription in states where regulations allow.

The company now offers naloxone without requiring a prescription in 45 states and is eager and willing to work with the remaining states to make naloxone easier to obtain.