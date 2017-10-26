Feds indict 39 for alleged Ohio drug conspiracy

Two of the suspects are being held in Youngstown

Two of the 39 people indicted in a major federal drug investigation are being held in Youngstown while they wait for further court action.

Authorities began rounding up suspects wanted for an alleged drug conspiracy centered in Mansfield, Ohio.

Two of those arrested, 27-year-old Ericka Fortner and 28-year-old Amanda Huffman were taken to the Mahoning County jail where they are being held on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute heroin, cocaine, crack and marijuana.

The FBI, DEA and local authorities began making the arrests on Wednesday.

The unsealed federal indictment may be read here