Mock aircraft crash drill today at Youngstown Air Reserve Station

People living near or passing by the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport may see smoke, fire and emergency vehicles in the area this afternoon.

The 910th Airlift Wing and American Red Cross of the Mahoning Valley will conduct a mock aircraft crash disaster training event at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station at around 3 pm.

The 910th Civil Engineer Fire Department will respond to a simulated aircraft fire while the American Red Cross provides care and comfort to simulated survivors.

The exercise is designed to demonstrate the high level of readiness of the air station's first responders and give the Red Cross staff and volunteers an opportunity to exhibit their expertise in responding to those in need.

The training exercise is part of the Air Force Community Partnership Program at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, which has been ongoing since 2014.

The AFCPP is designed to identify and develop mutually beneficial partnerships between Air Force installations and surrounding communities.