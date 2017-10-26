Campbell man arrested for Boardman bank robbery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police say he also tried to rob a McDonald's

Campbell man arrested for Boardman bank robbery

BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

A Campbell man is behind bars Thursday night after allegedly robbing a Boardman bank, and trying to rob a McDonald's. 

Boardman police say Michael Varchulik, of Campbell, is accused of stealing a car from the Speedway gas station on Midlothian Boulevard. 

According to a police report, a man later identified as Varchulik walked into the Huntington Bank on South Avenue and handed the teller a note and said, "Robbery! $100. $50. You won't be hurt, hurry."

The report says Varchulik was seen wearing a grey hoodie and a black and red Ohio State mask. 

According to the report, Varchulik did not show a weapon or say that he had one. 

Police say Varchulik got away with $440. 

Officers say Varchulik is also accused of trying to rob McDonald's restaurant on Western Reserve Road.

Earlier Thursday morning police were told that a man wearing a grey hoodie and an Ohio State mask pulled up through the drive-thru and ordered a large coffee. 

When he got to the window, the report says he demanded the cashier give him money. 

Police say that the cashier told them she thought the man was joking, but when he repeated himself she closed the drive-thru window, causing the man to get angry and drive off. 

Varchulik was later arrested and is facing robbery charges. 

According to Boardman police, Varchulik has a criminal history including drug charges and robbery.

