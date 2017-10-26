Police: Car theft suspect tried to rob Boardman restaurant and bank

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.More >>
The annual Warren Halloween Parade has been cancelled out of respect for Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, who lost his life in the line of duty.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say they expect to charge three people in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man early Wednesday following a crime spree in Mercer County.More >>
Liberty Street under Interstate 80 in Liberty will be closed on Thursday for the placement of a concrete bridge deck.More >>
Girard police are releasing more details about a shooting that left a police officer dead on Saturday night.More >>
Huntington Bank, three of its former employees and the bank they now work for have come to an agreement halting, at least temporarily, court action on Huntington's claims that its confidential information and trade secrets were used to lure business and customers to Home Savings Bank.More >>
Two women who have filed a lawsuit against an Ohio branch of Habitat for Humanity say the organization is refusing to pay for replacement homes after theirs were destroyed by a fire sparked by poor electrical work.More >>
Ohio will pay just over $500,000 to a Cleveland woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at a state prison.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with inducing panic after police detonated what appeared to be a homemade firework that they later learned was a soda bottle filled with sparklers.More >>
Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
A former Pennsylvania university student who tried to abort his girlfriend's pregnancy by putting bleach in her water has pleaded guilty.More >>
Police say the fatal shooting of two 16-year-old boys in Philadelphia marks the fifth gun death in the last 24 hours.More >>
The Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.More >>
The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.More >>
State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.More >>
Police found a woman's body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.More >>
