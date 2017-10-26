Police: Car theft suspect tried to rob Boardman restaurant and bank

Police in the Valley are looking for a man suspected of stealing a car and attempting to rob a fast food restaurant and a bank in Boardman on Wednesday.

Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols tells 21 News that police believe a man stole a car from the Speedway gas station on Midlothian Boulevard, then tried to rob the McDonald's restaurant on Western Reserve Road.

Police think the same man walked into the Huntington Bank branch on South Avenue and passed a note to the teller. Nichols says no weapon was seen during the attempted robbery.

The car, an older burgundy Oldsmobile, was last seen driving north on South Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early to mid-fifties, with a grey mustache, wearing grey sweat pants, grey Ohio State University hoodie and an OSU mask over his face.

The investigation continues.