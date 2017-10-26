Cool Day; More Sunshine Ahead!

Today brings a partly sunny afternoon with temperatures rising to the lower 50s. Tonight will be another frosty night with lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 60s.



This weekend will be soggy with an especially wet Saturday. Rain is likely anytime Saturday with colder air as temperatures fall into the 40s in the afternoon. Sunday will be chilly again with a day in the 40s with a couple showers expected. Wet snowflakes are expected to mix in Sunday and Monday morning before sunshine returns for Halloween.