Funeral procession for Youngstown Battalion Fire Chief Ronald Russo

A prayer service and funeral are currently underway or Battalion Fire Chief Ronald Russo.

The 64-year-old was the city's longest-serving firefighter.

He was killed Friday in a motorcycle accident in Ashtabula County.

Many waited in a line outside the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman that extended outside the funeral home to say their goodbyes on Wednesday evening.

"I think the showing today said he had friends everywhere and that was Rodney, he was very well liked and we're going to miss him a lot," said Fire Chief John O'Neill.

Prior to becoming Battalion Chief, Russo spent the majority of his career on Squad 33, earning several life-saving valor and crew awards during his career.

Russo died after a crash on State Route 45 and North Bend Road in Saybrook Township on Friday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Russo was driving a motorcycle as he was struck by a van that failed to yield and stop before pulling into the intersection.

According to the release, Russo was taken from the scene to Ashtabula County Medical Center with serious injuries. He was flown from the center to a hospital in Cleveland where he passed away.

According to reports, Russo was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers say 48-year-old Josephine Palmer was driving the van and did not suffer any injuries. Michael Mitchell and Carol Mitchell were passengers in the van during the time of the crash. Authorities say neither passengers suffered injuries.

Investigators do not believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

