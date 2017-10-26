H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/25/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 10/25/17

Boys' Soccer Tournament 

Fitch 0 North Canton Hoover 3 


Volleyball Tournament 

Hubbard 0 Lake Catholic 3 

Crestwood 3 Cardinal Mooney 0 

Marlington 3 West Branch 1

Southern Local 3 Wellsville 0 

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 3 Columbiana 0

Ashtabula St. John's 3 Maplewood 0 

Mathews 2 Lordstown 3 

