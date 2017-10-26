Information on services for Officer Justin Leo

Ohio Governor John Kasich has ordered flags in Trumbull county and at the Ohio Statehouse be flown at half-staff on Sunday in honor of Girard police officer Justin Leo.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset as Leo is laid to rest in a ceremony at Beeghly Center on the campus of Youngstown State University.

Youngstown police are releasing details for the plans surrounding the fallen officer's funeral, which include traffic restrictions on Sunday.

Youngstown State University's Beeghly Center will host the funeral for Girard Officer Justin Leo beginning at 1 p.m.

Guests looking to attend the funeral must be inside Beeghly Center by 12 p.m. YSU officials advise that the doors will be closed and locked at noon exactly, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Prior to the funeral, a procession is expected to begin at Girard High School, travel from Churchill Road to U.S. Route 422, and make it's way to the University.

According to the Girard Police Department, thousands of police officers from around the state are expected to attend Officer Leo's funeral.

The procession is expected to include dozens of departments from all over the state.

Beginning Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Fifth Avenue in Youngstown will be reduced to two lanes, one in either direction.

Civilians are being asked to avoid Fifth Avenue completely unless absolutely necessary. Traffic should be redirected to Ford or Grant Avenues whenever possible.

Anyone attending the funeral service is being asked to park in the M-70 lot of YSU. Once that lot is full accommodations will be made in the M-63 Lot.

Portions of Fifth Avenue will be closed during the course of the procession and funeral. Youngstown Police says they expect the closure to be from the Service Road up until Arlington Rd. However, more could be closed depending on the traffic.

Anyone with questions pertaining to traffic can contact the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8946.

For those not able to make the service, with the family's permission, a live stream will be available on wfmj.com, 21 WFMJ Facebook, and on WBCB beginning at 1 p.m.

A public calling hours service will be held at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Covelli.

The following information is from www.blackstonefuneralhome.com.

Justin will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery, following a private committal service.

Officer Justin A. Leo, 31, of Girard, passed away following an injury sustained in the line of duty, on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Justin was born January 9, 1986, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of David and Patricia (Carson) Leo.

Justin was a 2004 graduate of Girard High School and had attended the University of Toledo and Youngstown State University before graduating from the YSU Police Academy in June 2009.

Justin worked for the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and the Vienna Police Department prior to his appointment to the Girard Police Department on July 6, 2012.

He was a member of the Girard High School State Champion Cross Country Team in 2000, the Girard F.O.P. Lodge #52, the Girard Alumni Association, and St. Rose Church. Justin loved golfing with his dad and his old friends from the senior tees.

He also umpired for the Girard baseball leagues and coached in the 4-6 youth basketball league. Justin leaves to cherish his memory, his parents of Girard, his Aunt, Denise Mitchell of Girard, his Great Uncle, John (Mimi) Baglier of Canfield, Great Aunts, Edith Paz of Sun City Center, Fl., and Josephine Berezo, of Parkland, Fl. and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jennie Ellen Leo, and John and Lila Carson and his uncle, Donald Leo.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Trumbull County Wolves Scholarship Fund/Justin Leo.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any condolences to the family.

