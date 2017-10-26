Parking, traffic restricted during Girard police officer's funeral

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.More >>
A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.More >>
A food drive to help the less fortunate in Mercer County celebrate the holidays is set to kick off next week.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say they have charged three people with homicide in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man early Thursday following what authorities describe as a crime spree in Mercer County.More >>
State Troopers in Columbiana County are investigating an accident that claimed the life of an East Liverpool man.More >>
Youngstown Police are releasing details for the plans surrounding a fallen Girard police officer's funeral, which include traffic restriction on Sunday.More >>
A prayer service and funeral are currently underway or Battalion Fire Chief Ronald Russo.More >>
Two women who have filed a lawsuit against an Ohio branch of Habitat for Humanity say the organization is refusing to pay for replacement homes after theirs were destroyed by a fire sparked by poor electrical work.More >>
Ohio will pay just over $500,000 to a Cleveland woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at a state prison.More >>
An Ohio man has been charged with inducing panic after police detonated what appeared to be a homemade firework that they later learned was a soda bottle filled with sparklers.More >>
Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
A former Pennsylvania university student who tried to abort his girlfriend's pregnancy by putting bleach in her water has pleaded guilty.More >>
Police say the fatal shooting of two 16-year-old boys in Philadelphia marks the fifth gun death in the last 24 hours.More >>
The Cincinnati Zoo's popular baby hippo, Fiona, has drawn a lot of love but perhaps none quite like this moment: From her exhibit, she got a front-row seat to a wedding proposal between two of her fans.More >>
The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.More >>
State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.More >>
Police found a woman's body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.More >>
