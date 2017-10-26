East Liverpool man struck and killed in Salem Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

East Liverpool man struck and killed in Salem Township

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

State Troopers in Columbiana County are investigating an accident that claimed the life of an East Liverpool man.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Travis W. Lowther was struck by a pickup truck along State Route 45 in Salem Township just before 4:30 am Thursday.

The coroner determined that Lowther died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 29-year-old Michael Edmond of East Liverpool was not injured.

Troopers say they don't know if alcohol or drugs played a part in the fatal crash.

The investigation continues.

