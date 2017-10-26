East Liverpool man struck and killed in Salem Township

State Troopers in Columbiana County are investigating an accident that claimed the life of an East Liverpool man.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Travis W. Lowther was struck by a pickup truck along State Route 45 in Salem Township just before 4:30 am Thursday.

The coroner determined that Lowther died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 29-year-old Michael Edmond of East Liverpool was not injured.

Troopers say they don't know if alcohol or drugs played a part in the fatal crash.

The investigation continues.