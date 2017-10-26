Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 10/27/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 10/27/17

Posted: Updated:

Week #10

Akron East 0 Howland 0 | 7pm

Ashtabula St Johns 0 Chalker 7 | End 1st

Austintown Fitch 0 Cardinal Mooney 0 | 7:30pm

Campbell 0 Newton Falls 0 | 7pm

Canfield 14 Poland 0 | End 1st

Champion 0 Brookfield 14 | 1st

Columbiana 0 East Palestine 16 | End 1st

Edgewood 0 Niles 20 | 1st

Hubbard 0 East 8 | End 1st

Jackson Milton 0 Western Reserve 7 | 1st

Jefferson 0 LaBrae 21 | 2nd

Lakeside 0 Boardman 14 | 1st

Lakeview PA 0 Crestview 21 | 2nd

Leetonia 0 Southern Local 38 | 2nd

Liberty 6 Girard 14 | 1st

Lisbon 13 United 14 | 2nd

McDonald 28 Lowellville 0 | 2nd

Meadville 0 Greenville 0 | 7pm

Newbury 7 Mathews 7 | 1st

North Clarkson 0 Warren Harding 0 | 7pm

Oak Glen WV 6 Beaver Local 22 | 2nd

Saegertown 0 Mercer 0 | 7pm

Sebring 0 Mineral Ridge 0 | 7pm

Sharpsville 7 South Range 6 | End 1st

Sharon 0 Grove City 0 | 7pm

St Clairsville 0 East Liverpool 0 | 7pm

Struthers 0 Lakeview 0 | End 1st

Toronto 6 Wellsville 7 | 1st

Ursuline 0 Akron SVSM 14 | 1st

Warren JFK 0 Louisville Aquinas 0 | 7pm

Waterloo 0 Springfield 0 | 7pm

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms