Youngstown teens indicted in shooting death of amateur boxer

Two Youngstown teens have been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand jury, following the death of a 22-year-old man.

19-year-old Jesse Stewart Jr and 19-year-old James Perry were indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and aggravated robbery.

Stewart also faces added specifications for weapons violations.

According to police, the victim, Evan Amos was shot several times inside a house on South Lakeview Avenue last week.

Amos, an amateur boxer who trained in Youngstown, is believed to have been the target of a robbery.

A witness told police someone knocked on the door and shot the man when he answered it.

In a news release, Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn said evidence and statements given to police appear to show that Amos was killed when he resisted.

Both Stewart and Perry are still in the Mahoning County Jail. Court dates have not yet been set for the pair.