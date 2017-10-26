A Great Friday But Colder Weekend

After a chilly few days, Friday will turn breezy and noticeably milder with a good deal of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be 10 degrees or so warmer than average.

A strong cold front will slowly cross the region at the start of the final weekend of October. Showers will be around for much of the day and temperatures will fall after a morning high near 50. We expect overcast weather on Sunday as well; showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon. A gusty breeze will make it feel even cooler than the air temperature.

Cool weather is in store for much of next week although temperatures should warm nicely by the first weekend of November.