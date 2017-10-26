Man sought in rape-murder of Ohio tot shows up in Pittsburgh - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man sought in rape-murder of Ohio tot shows up in Pittsburgh

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Gurto Joshua Gurto
PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Pennsylvania State Police say a man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio has been spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.

KDKA-TV reports Joshua Gurto was seen at a Sheetz store late Wednesday afternoon. He left on foot along a road that runs parallel to Interstate 79.

Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

On Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut, northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gurto.

Police in Pittsburgh are asking the public to reach out if they saw him Wednesday.

Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

