A final goodbye to YFD Battalion Chief Ron Russo

A final goodbye to a man who dedicated his life to saving the lives of others.

As Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Russo was laid to rest, those who spent time with him at work, say his legacy will live on by the lessons they learned from him.

You could say Battalion Chief Ron Russo responded to his final alarm, with Rescue Squad 33 following closely behind.

Youngstown's longest serving firefighter was remembered by fellow firefighters, loved ones and friends, not for how he died, but for how he lived, and prepared future generations of firefighters.

Captain Donald Price is with the Youngstown Fire Department, "He always helped you no matter what on a fire scene. If you had any questions or any doubt you knew on the other side of that radio when you were in that fire, you knew he had your back. So when you go in that fire you knew you were protected."

As Battalion Chief Russo's final journey traveled from the church, and past Youngstown Fire Station #1 downtown one last time, more than 100 fellow firefighters saluted. A final show of respect, and a final goodbye to a man who they called a great leader, and a man who prepared them well. Someone who dedicated his life to saving lives for 37 years.

Captain Wilbert Mullins worked under Russo's command on the Youngstown Fire Department, "When he made Captain, he was my Captain on the East Side station 12. And I learned a lot from him. It made me a better person, it made me a better fireman. I do my job better, and I pass it on to others because of him."

As the funeral procession traveled on and arrived at Green Haven Cemetary on Route 46, what would a final alarm be without the help of a ladder truck.

And as Battalion Chief Russo was laid to rest his legacy will live on forever at Youngstown Fire in the knowledge and the friendships he has left behind.

